Aruban florin to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Chilean pesos is currently 510.204 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.476% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 513.140 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 505.670 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.585% increase in value.