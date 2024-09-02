Aruban florin to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Botswanan pulas is currently 7.404 today, reflecting a -0.199% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.862% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 7.469 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 7.404 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.267% decrease in value.