Aruban florin to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 46.856 today, reflecting a -0.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.027% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 46.912 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 46.802 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.169% increase in value.