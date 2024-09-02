Aruban florin to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Bangladeshi takas is currently 66.591 today, reflecting a -0.153% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.074% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 66.899 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 66.420 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.322% decrease in value.