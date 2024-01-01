2,000 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert ANG to UAH at the real exchange rate

2,000 ang
45,642.40 uah

ƒ1.000 ANG = ₴22.82 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ANG to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UAH
1 ANG to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.933023.0168
Low22.709522.3464
Average22.844522.7114
Change-0.12%1.87%
View full history

1 ANG to UAH stats

The performance of ANG to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.9330 and a 30 day low of 22.7095. This means the 30 day average was 22.8445. The change for ANG to UAH was -0.12.

The performance of ANG to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.0168 and a 90 day low of 22.3464. This means the 90 day average was 22.7114. The change for ANG to UAH was 1.87.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7611.5991.30617.841.34983.874
1 EUR1.10610.8421.7681.44319.7231.49192.727
1 GBP1.3141.18812.1011.71523.4351.772110.181
1 NZD0.6250.5660.47610.81611.1540.84352.442

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ANG22.82120 UAH
5 ANG114.10600 UAH
10 ANG228.21200 UAH
20 ANG456.42400 UAH
50 ANG1,141.06000 UAH
100 ANG2,282.12000 UAH
250 ANG5,705.30000 UAH
500 ANG11,410.60000 UAH
1000 ANG22,821.20000 UAH
2000 ANG45,642.40000 UAH
5000 ANG114,106.00000 UAH
10000 ANG228,212.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 UAH0.04382 ANG
5 UAH0.21909 ANG
10 UAH0.43819 ANG
20 UAH0.87638 ANG
50 UAH2.19094 ANG
100 UAH4.38188 ANG
250 UAH10.95470 ANG
500 UAH21.90940 ANG
1000 UAH43.81880 ANG
2000 UAH87.63760 ANG
5000 UAH219.09400 ANG
10000 UAH438.18800 ANG