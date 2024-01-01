5 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Japanese yen

Convert ANG to JPY at the real exchange rate

5 ang
409 jpy

ƒ1.000 ANG = ¥81.77 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:21
ANG to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 ANG to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High83.371590.2765
Low80.405080.4050
Average81.620885.8831
Change-0.11%-5.64%
1 ANG to JPY stats

The performance of ANG to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83.3715 and a 30 day low of 80.4050. This means the 30 day average was 81.6208. The change for ANG to JPY was -0.11.

The performance of ANG to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 90.2765 and a 90 day low of 80.4050. This means the 90 day average was 85.8831. The change for ANG to JPY was -5.64.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Japanese Yen
1 ANG81.76820 JPY
5 ANG408.84100 JPY
10 ANG817.68200 JPY
20 ANG1,635.36400 JPY
50 ANG4,088.41000 JPY
100 ANG8,176.82000 JPY
250 ANG20,442.05000 JPY
500 ANG40,884.10000 JPY
1000 ANG81,768.20000 JPY
2000 ANG163,536.40000 JPY
5000 ANG408,841.00000 JPY
10000 ANG817,682.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
100 JPY1.22297 ANG
1000 JPY12.22970 ANG
1500 JPY18.34455 ANG
2000 JPY24.45940 ANG
3000 JPY36.68910 ANG
5000 JPY61.14850 ANG
5400 JPY66.04038 ANG
10000 JPY122.29700 ANG
15000 JPY183.44550 ANG
20000 JPY244.59400 ANG
25000 JPY305.74250 ANG
30000 JPY366.89100 ANG