250 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Japanese yen
Convert ANG to JPY at the real exchange rate
ANG to JPY conversion chart
1 ANG = 81.76820 JPY
0
|1 ANG to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|83.3715
|90.2765
|Low
|80.4050
|80.4050
|Average
|81.6208
|85.8831
|Change
|-0.11%
|-5.64%
|View full history
1 ANG to JPY stats
The performance of ANG to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83.3715 and a 30 day low of 80.4050. This means the 30 day average was 81.6208. The change for ANG to JPY was -0.11.
The performance of ANG to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 90.2765 and a 90 day low of 80.4050. This means the 90 day average was 85.8831. The change for ANG to JPY was -5.64.
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Japanese Yen
|1 ANG
|81.76820 JPY
|5 ANG
|408.84100 JPY
|10 ANG
|817.68200 JPY
|20 ANG
|1,635.36400 JPY
|50 ANG
|4,088.41000 JPY
|100 ANG
|8,176.82000 JPY
|250 ANG
|20,442.05000 JPY
|500 ANG
|40,884.10000 JPY
|1000 ANG
|81,768.20000 JPY
|2000 ANG
|163,536.40000 JPY
|5000 ANG
|408,841.00000 JPY
|10000 ANG
|817,682.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
|100 JPY
|1.22297 ANG
|1000 JPY
|12.22970 ANG
|1500 JPY
|18.34455 ANG
|2000 JPY
|24.45940 ANG
|3000 JPY
|36.68910 ANG
|5000 JPY
|61.14850 ANG
|5400 JPY
|66.04038 ANG
|10000 JPY
|122.29700 ANG
|15000 JPY
|183.44550 ANG
|20000 JPY
|244.59400 ANG
|25000 JPY
|305.74250 ANG
|30000 JPY
|366.89100 ANG