1 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to Icelandic krónas

Convert ANG to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
77,307.30 isk

ƒ1.000 ANG = kr77.31 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
ANG to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 ANG to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High77.639778.0475
Low76.122976.1229
Average76.942477.1449
Change0.33%0.72%
1 ANG to ISK stats

The performance of ANG to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 77.6397 and a 30 day low of 76.1229. This means the 30 day average was 76.9424. The change for ANG to ISK was 0.33.

The performance of ANG to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 78.0475 and a 90 day low of 76.1229. This means the 90 day average was 77.1449. The change for ANG to ISK was 0.72.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Icelandic Króna
1 ANG77.30730 ISK
5 ANG386.53650 ISK
10 ANG773.07300 ISK
20 ANG1,546.14600 ISK
50 ANG3,865.36500 ISK
100 ANG7,730.73000 ISK
250 ANG19,326.82500 ISK
500 ANG38,653.65000 ISK
1000 ANG77,307.30000 ISK
2000 ANG154,614.60000 ISK
5000 ANG386,536.50000 ISK
10000 ANG773,073.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 ISK0.01294 ANG
5 ISK0.06468 ANG
10 ISK0.12935 ANG
20 ISK0.25871 ANG
50 ISK0.64677 ANG
100 ISK1.29354 ANG
250 ISK3.23385 ANG
500 ISK6.46770 ANG
1000 ISK12.93540 ANG
2000 ISK25.87080 ANG
5000 ISK64.67700 ANG
10000 ISK129.35400 ANG