Netherlands Antillean guilder to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Dominican pesos is currently 33.297 today, reflecting a -0.127% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.127% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 33.358 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 33.270 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.186% increase in value.