Armenian dram to Panamanian balboas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Panamanian balboas is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a 0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -0.107% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Panamanian balboas has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.378% increase in value.