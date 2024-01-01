1 thousand Armenian drams to Malagasy ariaries

Convert AMD to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
11,726 mga

֏1.000 AMD = Ar11.73 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:11
AMD to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MGA
1 AMD to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.843011.8430
Low11.693711.4292
Average11.761611.6236
Change0.28%2.03%
1 AMD to MGA stats

The performance of AMD to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.8430 and a 30 day low of 11.6937. This means the 30 day average was 11.7616. The change for AMD to MGA was 0.28.

The performance of AMD to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.8430 and a 90 day low of 11.4292. This means the 90 day average was 11.6236. The change for AMD to MGA was 2.03.

Top currencies

1 EUR10.8411.10592.6181.491.6330.93921.789
1 GBP1.18811.313110.0661.7711.941.11625.894
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4780.8519.725
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

