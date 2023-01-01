Armenian drams to Chilean pesos today

Convert AMD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
2203 clp

1.00000 AMD = 2.20331 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.085190.32371.486321.670160.9649518.7423
1 GBP1.1429911.2401103.2261.698631.908731.1029321.4195
1 USD0.921550.806387183.241.369751.539170.889217.2724
1 INR0.01107130.009687490.012013510.01645540.01849080.01068240.207501

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Chilean Peso
1 AMD2.20331 CLP
5 AMD11.01655 CLP
10 AMD22.03310 CLP
20 AMD44.06620 CLP
50 AMD110.16550 CLP
100 AMD220.33100 CLP
250 AMD550.82750 CLP
500 AMD1101.65500 CLP
1000 AMD2203.31000 CLP
2000 AMD4406.62000 CLP
5000 AMD11016.55000 CLP
10000 AMD22033.10000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Armenian Dram
1 CLP0.45386 AMD
5 CLP2.26932 AMD
10 CLP4.53863 AMD
20 CLP9.07726 AMD
50 CLP22.69315 AMD
100 CLP45.38630 AMD
250 CLP113.46575 AMD
500 CLP226.93150 AMD
1000 CLP453.86300 AMD
2000 CLP907.72600 AMD
5000 CLP2269.31500 AMD
10000 CLP4538.63000 AMD