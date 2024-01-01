1 Zambian kwacha to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert ZMW to XOF at the real exchange rate

1 zmw
25 xof

1.000 ZMW = 24.56 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:55
How to convert Zambian kwacha to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates ZMW / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ZMW24.56190 XOF
5 ZMW122.80950 XOF
10 ZMW245.61900 XOF
20 ZMW491.23800 XOF
50 ZMW1,228.09500 XOF
100 ZMW2,456.19000 XOF
250 ZMW6,140.47500 XOF
500 ZMW12,280.95000 XOF
1000 ZMW24,561.90000 XOF
2000 ZMW49,123.80000 XOF
5000 ZMW122,809.50000 XOF
10000 ZMW245,619.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / ZMW
1 XOF0.04071 ZMW
5 XOF0.20357 ZMW
10 XOF0.40713 ZMW
20 XOF0.81427 ZMW
50 XOF2.03567 ZMW
100 XOF4.07134 ZMW
250 XOF10.17835 ZMW
500 XOF20.35670 ZMW
1000 XOF40.71340 ZMW
2000 XOF81.42680 ZMW
5000 XOF203.56700 ZMW
10000 XOF407.13400 ZMW