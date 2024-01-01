Zambian kwacha to Ugandan shillings today

Convert ZMW to UGX at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = Ush133.4 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
ZMW to UGX conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UGX
1 ZMW to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High137.9060143.4150
Low133.0320133.0320
Average135.6061138.5608
Change-3.09%-5.79%
1 ZMW to UGX stats

The performance of ZMW to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 137.9060 and a 30 day low of 133.0320. This means the 30 day average was 135.6061. The change for ZMW to UGX was -3.09.

The performance of ZMW to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 143.4150 and a 90 day low of 133.0320. This means the 90 day average was 138.5608. The change for ZMW to UGX was -5.79.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates ZMW / Ugandan Shilling
1 ZMW133.42200 UGX
5 ZMW667.11000 UGX
10 ZMW1,334.22000 UGX
20 ZMW2,668.44000 UGX
50 ZMW6,671.10000 UGX
100 ZMW13,342.20000 UGX
250 ZMW33,355.50000 UGX
500 ZMW66,711.00000 UGX
1000 ZMW133,422.00000 UGX
2000 ZMW266,844.00000 UGX
5000 ZMW667,110.00000 UGX
10000 ZMW1,334,220.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / ZMW
1 UGX0.00750 ZMW
5 UGX0.03748 ZMW
10 UGX0.07495 ZMW
20 UGX0.14990 ZMW
50 UGX0.37475 ZMW
100 UGX0.74950 ZMW
250 UGX1.87376 ZMW
500 UGX3.74752 ZMW
1000 UGX7.49503 ZMW
2000 UGX14.99006 ZMW
5000 UGX37.47515 ZMW
10000 UGX74.95030 ZMW