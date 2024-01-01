Zambian kwacha to Ugandan shillings today
Convert ZMW to UGX at the real exchange rate
ZMW to UGX conversion chart
1 ZMW = 133.42200 UGX
0
|1 ZMW to UGX
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|137.9060
|143.4150
|Low
|133.0320
|133.0320
|Average
|135.6061
|138.5608
|Change
|-3.09%
|-5.79%
1 ZMW to UGX stats
The performance of ZMW to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 137.9060 and a 30 day low of 133.0320. This means the 30 day average was 135.6061. The change for ZMW to UGX was -3.09.
The performance of ZMW to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 143.4150 and a 90 day low of 133.0320. This means the 90 day average was 138.5608. The change for ZMW to UGX was -5.79.
|Conversion rates ZMW / Ugandan Shilling
|1 ZMW
|133.42200 UGX
|5 ZMW
|667.11000 UGX
|10 ZMW
|1,334.22000 UGX
|20 ZMW
|2,668.44000 UGX
|50 ZMW
|6,671.10000 UGX
|100 ZMW
|13,342.20000 UGX
|250 ZMW
|33,355.50000 UGX
|500 ZMW
|66,711.00000 UGX
|1000 ZMW
|133,422.00000 UGX
|2000 ZMW
|266,844.00000 UGX
|5000 ZMW
|667,110.00000 UGX
|10000 ZMW
|1,334,220.00000 UGX