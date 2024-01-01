Zambian kwacha to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert ZMW to SHP at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = £0.02869 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:21
ZMW to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 ZMW to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02910.0292
Low0.02840.0280
Average0.02880.0288
Change-0.89%-0.56%
1 ZMW to SHP stats

The performance of ZMW to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0291 and a 30 day low of 0.0284. This means the 30 day average was 0.0288. The change for ZMW to SHP was -0.89.

The performance of ZMW to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0292 and a 90 day low of 0.0280. This means the 90 day average was 0.0288. The change for ZMW to SHP was -0.56.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9551.3971.3471.53684.4890.79418.133
1 EUR1.04811.4631.4111.60988.5070.83218.995
1 CAD0.7160.68310.9641.160.4850.56812.981
1 SGD0.7430.7091.03711.14162.7380.5913.465

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates ZMW / Saint Helena Pound
1 ZMW0.02869 SHP
5 ZMW0.14343 SHP
10 ZMW0.28687 SHP
20 ZMW0.57373 SHP
50 ZMW1.43433 SHP
100 ZMW2.86865 SHP
250 ZMW7.17163 SHP
500 ZMW14.34325 SHP
1000 ZMW28.68650 SHP
2000 ZMW57.37300 SHP
5000 ZMW143.43250 SHP
10000 ZMW286.86500 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / ZMW
1 SHP34.85960 ZMW
5 SHP174.29800 ZMW
10 SHP348.59600 ZMW
20 SHP697.19200 ZMW
50 SHP1,742.98000 ZMW
100 SHP3,485.96000 ZMW
250 SHP8,714.90000 ZMW
500 SHP17,429.80000 ZMW
1000 SHP34,859.60000 ZMW
2000 SHP69,719.20000 ZMW
5000 SHP174,298.00000 ZMW
10000 SHP348,596.00000 ZMW