£1.000 SHP = ZK34.94 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:30
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ZMW
1 SHP to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.245035.7208
Low34.358734.2114
Average34.777234.7648
Change1.12%0.79%
1 SHP to ZMW stats

The performance of SHP to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.2450 and a 30 day low of 34.3587. This means the 30 day average was 34.7772. The change for SHP to ZMW was 1.12.

The performance of SHP to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.7208 and a 90 day low of 34.2114. This means the 90 day average was 34.7648. The change for SHP to ZMW was 0.79.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / ZMW
1 SHP34.93980 ZMW
5 SHP174.69900 ZMW
10 SHP349.39800 ZMW
20 SHP698.79600 ZMW
50 SHP1,746.99000 ZMW
100 SHP3,493.98000 ZMW
250 SHP8,734.95000 ZMW
500 SHP17,469.90000 ZMW
1000 SHP34,939.80000 ZMW
2000 SHP69,879.60000 ZMW
5000 SHP174,699.00000 ZMW
10000 SHP349,398.00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Saint Helena Pound
1 ZMW0.02862 SHP
5 ZMW0.14310 SHP
10 ZMW0.28621 SHP
20 ZMW0.57241 SHP
50 ZMW1.43103 SHP
100 ZMW2.86206 SHP
250 ZMW7.15515 SHP
500 ZMW14.31030 SHP
1000 ZMW28.62060 SHP
2000 ZMW57.24120 SHP
5000 ZMW143.10300 SHP
10000 ZMW286.20600 SHP