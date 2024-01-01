20 Zambian kwacha to Japanese yen

Convert ZMW to JPY at the real exchange rate

20 zmw
123 jpy

1.000 ZMW = 6.152 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9421.3821.3651.56183.6610.80519.039
1 EUR1.06111.4671.4491.65788.8020.85420.209
1 CAD0.7230.68210.9871.1360.5230.58213.773
1 SGD0.7330.691.01311.14461.2970.5913.949

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Japanese Yen
1 ZMW6.15220 JPY
5 ZMW30.76100 JPY
10 ZMW61.52200 JPY
20 ZMW123.04400 JPY
50 ZMW307.61000 JPY
100 ZMW615.22000 JPY
250 ZMW1,538.05000 JPY
500 ZMW3,076.10000 JPY
1000 ZMW6,152.20000 JPY
2000 ZMW12,304.40000 JPY
5000 ZMW30,761.00000 JPY
10000 ZMW61,522.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / ZMW
100 JPY16.25430 ZMW
1000 JPY162.54300 ZMW
1500 JPY243.81450 ZMW
2000 JPY325.08600 ZMW
3000 JPY487.62900 ZMW
5000 JPY812.71500 ZMW
5400 JPY877.73220 ZMW
10000 JPY1,625.43000 ZMW
15000 JPY2,438.14500 ZMW
20000 JPY3,250.86000 ZMW
25000 JPY4,063.57500 ZMW
30000 JPY4,876.29000 ZMW