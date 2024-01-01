10 thousand Zambian kwacha to Canadian dollars

Convert ZMW to CAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 zmw
549.85 cad

1.000 ZMW = 0.05498 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9421.3831.3651.56283.6650.80519.039
1 EUR1.06211.4681.4491.65988.8270.85420.213
1 CAD0.7230.68110.9871.1360.5060.58213.769
1 SGD0.7330.691.01311.14561.3110.5913.952

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Canadian Dollar
1 ZMW0.05498 CAD
5 ZMW0.27492 CAD
10 ZMW0.54985 CAD
20 ZMW1.09969 CAD
50 ZMW2.74923 CAD
100 ZMW5.49847 CAD
250 ZMW13.74618 CAD
500 ZMW27.49235 CAD
1000 ZMW54.98470 CAD
2000 ZMW109.96940 CAD
5000 ZMW274.92350 CAD
10000 ZMW549.84700 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / ZMW
1 CAD18.18690 ZMW
5 CAD90.93450 ZMW
10 CAD181.86900 ZMW
20 CAD363.73800 ZMW
50 CAD909.34500 ZMW
100 CAD1,818.69000 ZMW
250 CAD4,546.72500 ZMW
500 CAD9,093.45000 ZMW
1000 CAD18,186.90000 ZMW
2000 CAD36,373.80000 ZMW
5000 CAD90,934.50000 ZMW
10000 CAD181,869.00000 ZMW