20 zar
314.96 lkr

1.000 ZAR = 15.75 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
How to convert South African rand to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ZAR15.74810 LKR
5 ZAR78.74050 LKR
10 ZAR157.48100 LKR
20 ZAR314.96200 LKR
50 ZAR787.40500 LKR
100 ZAR1,574.81000 LKR
250 ZAR3,937.02500 LKR
500 ZAR7,874.05000 LKR
1000 ZAR15,748.10000 LKR
2000 ZAR31,496.20000 LKR
5000 ZAR78,740.50000 LKR
10000 ZAR157,481.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / South African Rand
1 LKR0.06350 ZAR
5 LKR0.31750 ZAR
10 LKR0.63500 ZAR
20 LKR1.26999 ZAR
50 LKR3.17498 ZAR
100 LKR6.34996 ZAR
250 LKR15.87490 ZAR
500 LKR31.74980 ZAR
1000 LKR63.49960 ZAR
2000 LKR126.99920 ZAR
5000 LKR317.49800 ZAR
10000 LKR634.99600 ZAR