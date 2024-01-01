2,000 South African rand to Dominican pesos

Convert ZAR to DOP at the real exchange rate

2,000 zar
6,216.42 dop

1.000 ZAR = 3.108 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.8040.941617.1911.5625.12515.22617.009
1 GBP1.24411.17767.6621.9431.25118.93921.155
1 EUR1.0630.8541655.9511.65826.70316.18318.077
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0030.0410.0250.028

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Dominican Peso
1 ZAR3.10821 DOP
5 ZAR15.54105 DOP
10 ZAR31.08210 DOP
20 ZAR62.16420 DOP
50 ZAR155.41050 DOP
100 ZAR310.82100 DOP
250 ZAR777.05250 DOP
500 ZAR1,554.10500 DOP
1000 ZAR3,108.21000 DOP
2000 ZAR6,216.42000 DOP
5000 ZAR15,541.05000 DOP
10000 ZAR31,082.10000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / South African Rand
1 DOP0.32173 ZAR
5 DOP1.60864 ZAR
10 DOP3.21729 ZAR
20 DOP6.43458 ZAR
50 DOP16.08645 ZAR
100 DOP32.17290 ZAR
250 DOP80.43225 ZAR
500 DOP160.86450 ZAR
1000 DOP321.72900 ZAR
2000 DOP643.45800 ZAR
5000 DOP1,608.64500 ZAR
10000 DOP3,217.29000 ZAR