1 thousand CFP francs to Haitian gourdes

Convert XPF to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
1,181.81 htg

1.000 XPF = 1.182 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Haitian Gourde
1 XPF1.18181 HTG
5 XPF5.90905 HTG
10 XPF11.81810 HTG
20 XPF23.63620 HTG
50 XPF59.09050 HTG
100 XPF118.18100 HTG
250 XPF295.45250 HTG
500 XPF590.90500 HTG
1000 XPF1,181.81000 HTG
2000 XPF2,363.62000 HTG
5000 XPF5,909.05000 HTG
10000 XPF11,818.10000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / CFP Franc
1 HTG0.84616 XPF
5 HTG4.23079 XPF
10 HTG8.46158 XPF
20 HTG16.92316 XPF
50 HTG42.30790 XPF
100 HTG84.61580 XPF
250 HTG211.53950 XPF
500 HTG423.07900 XPF
1000 HTG846.15800 XPF
2000 HTG1,692.31600 XPF
5000 HTG4,230.79000 XPF
10000 HTG8,461.58000 XPF