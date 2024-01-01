20 Haitian gourdes to CFP francs

Convert HTG to XPF at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = ₣0.8612 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:00
HTG to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

XPF
1 HTG to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.86380.8638
Low0.83400.8153
Average0.84560.8298
Change2.90%4.71%
1 HTG to XPF stats

The performance of HTG to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8638 and a 30 day low of 0.8340. This means the 30 day average was 0.8456. The change for HTG to XPF was 2.90.

The performance of HTG to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8638 and a 90 day low of 0.8153. This means the 90 day average was 0.8298. The change for HTG to XPF was 4.71.

How to convert Haitian gourdes to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / CFP Franc
1 HTG0.86123 XPF
5 HTG4.30613 XPF
10 HTG8.61225 XPF
20 HTG17.22450 XPF
50 HTG43.06125 XPF
100 HTG86.12250 XPF
250 HTG215.30625 XPF
500 HTG430.61250 XPF
1000 HTG861.22500 XPF
2000 HTG1,722.45000 XPF
5000 HTG4,306.12500 XPF
10000 HTG8,612.25000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Haitian Gourde
1 XPF1.16114 HTG
5 XPF5.80570 HTG
10 XPF11.61140 HTG
20 XPF23.22280 HTG
50 XPF58.05700 HTG
100 XPF116.11400 HTG
250 XPF290.28500 HTG
500 XPF580.57000 HTG
1000 XPF1,161.14000 HTG
2000 XPF2,322.28000 HTG
5000 XPF5,805.70000 HTG
10000 XPF11,611.40000 HTG