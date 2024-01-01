20 US dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert USD to SZL at the real exchange rate

20 usd
365.73 szl

$1.000 USD = L18.29 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.432918.9660
Low17.955717.9354
Average18.209918.3381
Change0.11%-1.40%
1 USD to SZL stats

The performance of USD to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.4329 and a 30 day low of 17.9557. This means the 30 day average was 18.2099. The change for USD to SZL was 0.11.

The performance of USD to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.9660 and a 90 day low of 17.9354. This means the 90 day average was 18.3381. The change for USD to SZL was -1.40.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 USD18.28670 SZL
5 USD91.43350 SZL
10 USD182.86700 SZL
20 USD365.73400 SZL
50 USD914.33500 SZL
100 USD1,828.67000 SZL
250 USD4,571.67500 SZL
500 USD9,143.35000 SZL
1000 USD18,286.70000 SZL
2000 USD36,573.40000 SZL
5000 USD91,433.50000 SZL
10000 USD182,867.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / US Dollar
1 SZL0.05468 USD
5 SZL0.27342 USD
10 SZL0.54685 USD
20 SZL1.09369 USD
50 SZL2.73423 USD
100 SZL5.46846 USD
250 SZL13.67115 USD
500 SZL27.34230 USD
1000 SZL54.68460 USD
2000 SZL109.36920 USD
5000 SZL273.42300 USD
10000 SZL546.84600 USD