10 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert UAH to BAM at the real exchange rate

10000 uah
510.12 bam

1.00000 UAH = 0.05101 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:10 UTC
UAH to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 BAM
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.051187.49211.448311.659190.9647518.986
1GBP1.1540711.213100.9681.671391.914761.1133921.9104
1USD0.95140.824402183.23861.37791.578530.9178518.063
1INR0.01142960.009904090.012013710.01655360.01896390.01102670.217003

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 UAH0.05101 BAM
5 UAH0.25506 BAM
10 UAH0.51012 BAM
20 UAH1.02025 BAM
50 UAH2.55061 BAM
100 UAH5.10123 BAM
250 UAH12.75307 BAM
500 UAH25.50615 BAM
1000 UAH51.01230 BAM
2000 UAH102.02460 BAM
5000 UAH255.06150 BAM
10000 UAH510.12300 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BAM19.60310 UAH
5 BAM98.01550 UAH
10 BAM196.03100 UAH
20 BAM392.06200 UAH
50 BAM980.15500 UAH
100 BAM1960.31000 UAH
250 BAM4900.77500 UAH
500 BAM9801.55000 UAH
1000 BAM19603.10000 UAH
2000 BAM39206.20000 UAH
5000 BAM98015.50000 UAH
10000 BAM196031.00000 UAH