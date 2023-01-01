1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert UAH to BAM at the real exchange rate

1 uah
0.05 bam

1.00000 UAH = 0.05103 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:7 UTC
UAH to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 BAM
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 UAH0.05103 BAM
5 UAH0.25515 BAM
10 UAH0.51030 BAM
20 UAH1.02060 BAM
50 UAH2.55151 BAM
100 UAH5.10301 BAM
250 UAH12.75753 BAM
500 UAH25.51505 BAM
1000 UAH51.03010 BAM
2000 UAH102.06020 BAM
5000 UAH255.15050 BAM
10000 UAH510.30100 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BAM19.59630 UAH
5 BAM97.98150 UAH
10 BAM195.96300 UAH
20 BAM391.92600 UAH
50 BAM979.81500 UAH
100 BAM1959.63000 UAH
250 BAM4899.07500 UAH
500 BAM9798.15000 UAH
1000 BAM19596.30000 UAH
2000 BAM39192.60000 UAH
5000 BAM97981.50000 UAH
10000 BAM195963.00000 UAH