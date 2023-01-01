1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert UAH to BAM at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1 BAM
|19.59630 UAH
|5 BAM
|97.98150 UAH
|10 BAM
|195.96300 UAH
|20 BAM
|391.92600 UAH
|50 BAM
|979.81500 UAH
|100 BAM
|1959.63000 UAH
|250 BAM
|4899.07500 UAH
|500 BAM
|9798.15000 UAH
|1000 BAM
|19596.30000 UAH
|2000 BAM
|39192.60000 UAH
|5000 BAM
|97981.50000 UAH
|10000 BAM
|195963.00000 UAH