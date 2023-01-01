2000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Azerbaijani manats

Convert UAH to AZN at the real exchange rate

2000 uah
92.98 azn

1.00000 UAH = 0.04649 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

UAH to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 AZN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.05187.48041.448231.658780.9645518.9759
1GBP1.1540711.2129100.9561.671321.91431.1131621.899
1USD0.95150.82447183.23541.377951.578280.917818.0551
1INR0.01143110.009905280.012014110.01655490.01896170.01102660.216916

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Azerbaijani Manat
1 UAH0.04649 AZN
5 UAH0.23244 AZN
10 UAH0.46488 AZN
20 UAH0.92976 AZN
50 UAH2.32440 AZN
100 UAH4.64880 AZN
250 UAH11.62200 AZN
500 UAH23.24400 AZN
1000 UAH46.48800 AZN
2000 UAH92.97600 AZN
5000 UAH232.44000 AZN
10000 UAH464.88000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AZN21.51090 UAH
5 AZN107.55450 UAH
10 AZN215.10900 UAH
20 AZN430.21800 UAH
50 AZN1075.54500 UAH
100 AZN2151.09000 UAH
250 AZN5377.72500 UAH
500 AZN10755.45000 UAH
1000 AZN21510.90000 UAH
2000 AZN43021.80000 UAH
5000 AZN107554.50000 UAH
10000 AZN215109.00000 UAH