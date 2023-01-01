1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Armenian drams

Convert UAH to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 uah
11,735.20 amd

1.00000 UAH = 11.73520 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:2 UTC
UAH to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Armenian Dram
1 UAH11.73520 AMD
5 UAH58.67600 AMD
10 UAH117.35200 AMD
20 UAH234.70400 AMD
50 UAH586.76000 AMD
100 UAH1173.52000 AMD
250 UAH2933.80000 AMD
500 UAH5867.60000 AMD
1000 UAH11735.20000 AMD
2000 UAH23470.40000 AMD
5000 UAH58676.00000 AMD
10000 UAH117352.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AMD0.08521 UAH
5 AMD0.42607 UAH
10 AMD0.85213 UAH
20 AMD1.70427 UAH
50 AMD4.26067 UAH
100 AMD8.52135 UAH
250 AMD21.30337 UAH
500 AMD42.60675 UAH
1000 AMD85.21350 UAH
2000 AMD170.42700 UAH
5000 AMD426.06750 UAH
10000 AMD852.13500 UAH