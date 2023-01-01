500 Armenian drams to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert AMD to UAH at the real exchange rate

500 amd
46.82 uah

1.00000 AMD = 0.09365 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:28 UTC
AMD to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AMD0.09365 UAH
5 AMD0.46823 UAH
10 AMD0.93645 UAH
20 AMD1.87290 UAH
50 AMD4.68225 UAH
100 AMD9.36451 UAH
250 AMD23.41127 UAH
500 AMD46.82255 UAH
1000 AMD93.64510 UAH
2000 AMD187.29020 UAH
5000 AMD468.22550 UAH
10000 AMD936.45100 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Armenian Dram
1 UAH10.67860 AMD
5 UAH53.39300 AMD
10 UAH106.78600 AMD
20 UAH213.57200 AMD
50 UAH533.93000 AMD
100 UAH1067.86000 AMD
250 UAH2669.65000 AMD
500 UAH5339.30000 AMD
1000 UAH10678.60000 AMD
2000 UAH21357.20000 AMD
5000 UAH53393.00000 AMD
10000 UAH106786.00000 AMD