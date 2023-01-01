5000 Tanzanian shillings to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert TZS to PEN at the real exchange rate

5000 tzs
7.59 pen

1.00000 TZS = 0.00152 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TZS to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.0513587.52631.445661.656710.9641518.8901
1GBP1.1544711.2138101.051.669041.91271.1130821.809
1USD0.951150.823859183.25131.375051.57580.917117.9675
1INR0.01142510.009896050.012011810.01651690.01892820.0110160.215822

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TZS0.00152 PEN
5 TZS0.00759 PEN
10 TZS0.01518 PEN
20 TZS0.03036 PEN
50 TZS0.07589 PEN
100 TZS0.15177 PEN
250 TZS0.37944 PEN
500 TZS0.75887 PEN
1000 TZS1.51775 PEN
2000 TZS3.03550 PEN
5000 TZS7.58875 PEN
10000 TZS15.17750 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Tanzanian Shilling
1 PEN658.87100 TZS
5 PEN3294.35500 TZS
10 PEN6588.71000 TZS
20 PEN13177.42000 TZS
50 PEN32943.55000 TZS
100 PEN65887.10000 TZS
250 PEN164717.75000 TZS
500 PEN329435.50000 TZS
1000 PEN658871.00000 TZS
2000 PEN1317742.00000 TZS
5000 PEN3294355.00000 TZS
10000 PEN6588710.00000 TZS