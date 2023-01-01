5000 Tanzanian shillings to Swiss francs

Convert TZS to CHF at the real exchange rate

5000 tzs
1.83 chf

1.00000 TZS = 0.00037 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:27 UTC
TZS to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Swiss Franc
1 TZS0.00037 CHF
5 TZS0.00183 CHF
10 TZS0.00365 CHF
20 TZS0.00731 CHF
50 TZS0.01827 CHF
100 TZS0.03654 CHF
250 TZS0.09136 CHF
500 TZS0.18271 CHF
1000 TZS0.36543 CHF
2000 TZS0.73086 CHF
5000 TZS1.82715 CHF
10000 TZS3.65429 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CHF2736.51000 TZS
5 CHF13682.55000 TZS
10 CHF27365.10000 TZS
20 CHF54730.20000 TZS
50 CHF136825.50000 TZS
100 CHF273651.00000 TZS
250 CHF684127.50000 TZS
500 CHF1368255.00000 TZS
1000 CHF2736510.00000 TZS
2000 CHF5473020.00000 TZS
5000 CHF13682550.00000 TZS
10000 CHF27365100.00000 TZS