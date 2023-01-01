100 Tanzanian shillings to Swiss francs

Convert TZS to CHF at the real exchange rate

100 tzs
0.04 chf

1.00000 TZS = 0.00037 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:26 UTC
TZS to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Swiss Franc
1 TZS0.00037 CHF
5 TZS0.00183 CHF
10 TZS0.00365 CHF
20 TZS0.00731 CHF
50 TZS0.01827 CHF
100 TZS0.03655 CHF
250 TZS0.09137 CHF
500 TZS0.18273 CHF
1000 TZS0.36547 CHF
2000 TZS0.73094 CHF
5000 TZS1.82734 CHF
10000 TZS3.65469 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CHF2736.21000 TZS
5 CHF13681.05000 TZS
10 CHF27362.10000 TZS
20 CHF54724.20000 TZS
50 CHF136810.50000 TZS
100 CHF273621.00000 TZS
250 CHF684052.50000 TZS
500 CHF1368105.00000 TZS
1000 CHF2736210.00000 TZS
2000 CHF5472420.00000 TZS
5000 CHF13681050.00000 TZS
10000 CHF27362100.00000 TZS