New Taiwan dollars to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert TWD to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
72.01 top

NT$1.000 TWD = T$0.07201 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07260.0734
Low0.07050.0705
Average0.07160.0720
Change1.37%-1.33%
View full history

1 TWD to TOP stats

The performance of TWD to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0726 and a 30 day low of 0.0705. This means the 30 day average was 0.0716. The change for TWD to TOP was 1.37.

The performance of TWD to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0734 and a 90 day low of 0.0705. This means the 90 day average was 0.0720. The change for TWD to TOP was -1.33.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5397.803145.5550.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1615.888109.8280.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9699.98186.1721.171
1 CAD0.7210.9550.56311.1095.622104.8780.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 TWD0.07201 TOP
5 TWD0.36007 TOP
10 TWD0.72014 TOP
20 TWD1.44029 TOP
50 TWD3.60072 TOP
100 TWD7.20145 TOP
250 TWD18.00363 TOP
500 TWD36.00725 TOP
1000 TWD72.01450 TOP
2000 TWD144.02900 TOP
5000 TWD360.07250 TOP
10000 TWD720.14500 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / New Taiwan Dollar
1 TOP13.88610 TWD
5 TOP69.43050 TWD
10 TOP138.86100 TWD
20 TOP277.72200 TWD
50 TOP694.30500 TWD
100 TOP1,388.61000 TWD
250 TOP3,471.52500 TWD
500 TOP6,943.05000 TWD
1000 TOP13,886.10000 TWD
2000 TOP27,772.20000 TWD
5000 TOP69,430.50000 TWD
10000 TOP138,861.00000 TWD