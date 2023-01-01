5000 New Taiwan dollars to Panamanian balboas

Convert TWD to PAB at the real exchange rate

5,000 twd
154.91 pab

1.00000 TWD = 0.03098 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TWD to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 PAB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.052187.55891.443061.6510.961818.8899
1GBP1.155411.21565101.171.667391.907651.1112721.8264
1USD0.95050.822605183.2231.37161.569240.914217.9545
1INR0.01142090.009884350.012015910.0164810.01885590.01098490.21574

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
1 TWD0.03098 PAB
5 TWD0.15491 PAB
10 TWD0.30983 PAB
20 TWD0.61966 PAB
50 TWD1.54914 PAB
100 TWD3.09828 PAB
250 TWD7.74570 PAB
500 TWD15.49140 PAB
1000 TWD30.98280 PAB
2000 TWD61.96560 PAB
5000 TWD154.91400 PAB
10000 TWD309.82800 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PAB32.27600 TWD
5 PAB161.38000 TWD
10 PAB322.76000 TWD
20 PAB645.52000 TWD
50 PAB1613.80000 TWD
100 PAB3227.60000 TWD
250 PAB8069.00000 TWD
500 PAB16138.00000 TWD
1000 PAB32276.00000 TWD
2000 PAB64552.00000 TWD
5000 PAB161380.00000 TWD
10000 PAB322760.00000 TWD