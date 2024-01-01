New Taiwan dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert TWD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
2,553.01 btn

NT$1.000 TWD = Nu.2.553 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
TWD to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.57052.6014
Low2.54452.5445
Average2.55752.5706
Change-0.68%-0.97%
1 TWD to BTN stats

The performance of TWD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5705 and a 30 day low of 2.5445. This means the 30 day average was 2.5575. The change for TWD to BTN was -0.68.

The performance of TWD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6014 and a 90 day low of 2.5445. This means the 90 day average was 2.5706. The change for TWD to BTN was -0.97.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TWD2.55301 BTN
5 TWD12.76505 BTN
10 TWD25.53010 BTN
20 TWD51.06020 BTN
50 TWD127.65050 BTN
100 TWD255.30100 BTN
250 TWD638.25250 BTN
500 TWD1,276.50500 BTN
1000 TWD2,553.01000 BTN
2000 TWD5,106.02000 BTN
5000 TWD12,765.05000 BTN
10000 TWD25,530.10000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BTN0.39170 TWD
5 BTN1.95848 TWD
10 BTN3.91695 TWD
20 BTN7.83390 TWD
50 BTN19.58475 TWD
100 BTN39.16950 TWD
250 BTN97.92375 TWD
500 BTN195.84750 TWD
1000 BTN391.69500 TWD
2000 BTN783.39000 TWD
5000 BTN1,958.47500 TWD
10000 BTN3,916.95000 TWD