1,000 tjs
992.19 sek

SM1.000 TJS = kr0.9922 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
TJS to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.01671.0167
Low0.96830.9573
Average0.99380.9842
Change2.47%0.42%
1 TJS to SEK stats

The performance of TJS to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0167 and a 30 day low of 0.9683. This means the 30 day average was 0.9938. The change for TJS to SEK was 2.47.

The performance of TJS to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0167 and a 90 day low of 0.9573. This means the 90 day average was 0.9842. The change for TJS to SEK was 0.42.

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.361.5131.6750.93721.044
1 GBP1.17311.279107.181.7751.9661.09924.688
1 USD0.9170.782183.771.3871.5360.85919.296
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Swedish Krona
1 TJS0.99219 SEK
5 TJS4.96095 SEK
10 TJS9.92190 SEK
20 TJS19.84380 SEK
50 TJS49.60950 SEK
100 TJS99.21900 SEK
250 TJS248.04750 SEK
500 TJS496.09500 SEK
1000 TJS992.19000 SEK
2000 TJS1,984.38000 SEK
5000 TJS4,960.95000 SEK
10000 TJS9,921.90000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tajikistani Somoni
1 SEK1.00787 TJS
5 SEK5.03935 TJS
10 SEK10.07870 TJS
20 SEK20.15740 TJS
50 SEK50.39350 TJS
100 SEK100.78700 TJS
250 SEK251.96750 TJS
500 SEK503.93500 TJS
1000 SEK1,007.87000 TJS
2000 SEK2,015.74000 TJS
5000 SEK5,039.35000 TJS
10000 SEK10,078.70000 TJS