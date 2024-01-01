Thai bahts to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert THB to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
17,015 xof

฿1.000 THB = CFA17.01 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:47
THB to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.084517.0845
Low16.566616.4162
Average16.733916.6338
Change2.52%2.67%
1 THB to XOF stats

The performance of THB to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.0845 and a 30 day low of 16.5666. This means the 30 day average was 16.7339. The change for THB to XOF was 2.52.

The performance of THB to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.0845 and a 90 day low of 16.4162. This means the 90 day average was 16.6338. The change for THB to XOF was 2.67.

How to convert Thai bahts to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 THB17.01480 XOF
5 THB85.07400 XOF
10 THB170.14800 XOF
20 THB340.29600 XOF
50 THB850.74000 XOF
100 THB1,701.48000 XOF
250 THB4,253.70000 XOF
500 THB8,507.40000 XOF
1000 THB17,014.80000 XOF
2000 THB34,029.60000 XOF
5000 THB85,074.00000 XOF
10000 THB170,148.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Thai Baht
1 XOF0.05877 THB
5 XOF0.29386 THB
10 XOF0.58772 THB
20 XOF1.17545 THB
50 XOF2.93863 THB
100 XOF5.87725 THB
250 XOF14.69313 THB
500 XOF29.38625 THB
1000 XOF58.77250 THB
2000 XOF117.54500 THB
5000 XOF293.86250 THB
10000 XOF587.72500 THB