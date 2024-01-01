Thai bahts to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert THB to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
98.97 tmt

฿1.000 THB = T0.09897 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
THB to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09910.0991
Low0.09600.0947
Average0.09700.0960
Change3.12%3.96%
1 THB to TMT stats

The performance of THB to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0991 and a 30 day low of 0.0960. This means the 30 day average was 0.0970. The change for THB to TMT was 3.12.

The performance of THB to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0991 and a 90 day low of 0.0947. This means the 90 day average was 0.0960. The change for THB to TMT was 3.96.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9171.3881.5370.78283.76818.261.327
1 EUR1.09111.5131.6760.85291.34919.9131.447
1 CAD0.7210.66111.1080.56360.36713.1590.956
1 AUD0.6510.5970.90310.50954.511.880.863

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Turkmenistani Manat
1 THB0.09897 TMT
5 THB0.49487 TMT
10 THB0.98975 TMT
20 THB1.97950 TMT
50 THB4.94875 TMT
100 THB9.89749 TMT
250 THB24.74373 TMT
500 THB49.48745 TMT
1000 THB98.97490 TMT
2000 THB197.94980 TMT
5000 THB494.87450 TMT
10000 THB989.74900 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Thai Baht
1 TMT10.10360 THB
5 TMT50.51800 THB
10 TMT101.03600 THB
20 TMT202.07200 THB
50 TMT505.18000 THB
100 TMT1,010.36000 THB
250 TMT2,525.90000 THB
500 TMT5,051.80000 THB
1000 TMT10,103.60000 THB
2000 TMT20,207.20000 THB
5000 TMT50,518.00000 THB
10000 TMT101,036.00000 THB