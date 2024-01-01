Thai bahts to Surinamese dollars today

Convert THB to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
816.99 srd

฿1.000 THB = $0.8170 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45
THB to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.83110.9137
Low0.80410.8041
Average0.81920.8528
Change-1.43%-10.58%
1 THB to SRD stats

The performance of THB to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8311 and a 30 day low of 0.8041. This means the 30 day average was 0.8192. The change for THB to SRD was -1.43.

The performance of THB to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9137 and a 90 day low of 0.8041. This means the 90 day average was 0.8528. The change for THB to SRD was -10.58.

How to convert Thai bahts to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Surinamese Dollar
1 THB0.81699 SRD
5 THB4.08495 SRD
10 THB8.16990 SRD
20 THB16.33980 SRD
50 THB40.84950 SRD
100 THB81.69900 SRD
250 THB204.24750 SRD
500 THB408.49500 SRD
1000 THB816.99000 SRD
2000 THB1,633.98000 SRD
5000 THB4,084.95000 SRD
10000 THB8,169.90000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Thai Baht
1 SRD1.22401 THB
5 SRD6.12005 THB
10 SRD12.24010 THB
20 SRD24.48020 THB
50 SRD61.20050 THB
100 SRD122.40100 THB
250 SRD306.00250 THB
500 SRD612.00500 THB
1000 SRD1,224.01000 THB
2000 SRD2,448.02000 THB
5000 SRD6,120.05000 THB
10000 SRD12,240.10000 THB