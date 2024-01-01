1 thousand Surinamese dollars to Thai bahts

Convert SRD to THB at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ฿0.9789 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
SRD to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

THB
1 SRD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.02821.1831
Low0.97180.9718
Average0.99171.0686
Change-3.66%-16.57%
1 SRD to THB stats

The performance of SRD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0282 and a 30 day low of 0.9718. This means the 30 day average was 0.9917. The change for SRD to THB was -3.66.

The performance of SRD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1831 and a 90 day low of 0.9718. This means the 90 day average was 1.0686. The change for SRD to THB was -16.57.

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Thai Baht
1 SRD0.97892 THB
5 SRD4.89462 THB
10 SRD9.78924 THB
20 SRD19.57848 THB
50 SRD48.94620 THB
100 SRD97.89240 THB
250 SRD244.73100 THB
500 SRD489.46200 THB
1000 SRD978.92400 THB
2000 SRD1,957.84800 THB
5000 SRD4,894.62000 THB
10000 SRD9,789.24000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Surinamese Dollar
1 THB1.02153 SRD
5 THB5.10765 SRD
10 THB10.21530 SRD
20 THB20.43060 SRD
50 THB51.07650 SRD
100 THB102.15300 SRD
250 THB255.38250 SRD
500 THB510.76500 SRD
1000 THB1,021.53000 SRD
2000 THB2,043.06000 SRD
5000 THB5,107.65000 SRD
10000 THB10,215.30000 SRD