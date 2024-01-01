50 Salvadoran colóns to Bahraini dinars

Convert SVC to BHD at the real exchange rate

₡1.000 SVC = .د.ب0.04309 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
SVC to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BHD
1 SVC to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04310.0431
Low0.04310.0431
Average0.04310.0431
Change-0.01%0.04%
1 SVC to BHD stats

The performance of SVC to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0431 and a 30 day low of 0.0431. This means the 30 day average was 0.0431. The change for SVC to BHD was -0.01.

The performance of SVC to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0431 and a 90 day low of 0.0431. This means the 90 day average was 0.0431. The change for SVC to BHD was 0.04.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Bahraini Dinar
1 SVC0.04309 BHD
5 SVC0.21543 BHD
10 SVC0.43086 BHD
20 SVC0.86171 BHD
50 SVC2.15429 BHD
100 SVC4.30857 BHD
250 SVC10.77142 BHD
500 SVC21.54285 BHD
1000 SVC43.08570 BHD
2000 SVC86.17140 BHD
5000 SVC215.42850 BHD
10000 SVC430.85700 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Salvadoran Colón
1 BHD23.20950 SVC
5 BHD116.04750 SVC
10 BHD232.09500 SVC
20 BHD464.19000 SVC
50 BHD1,160.47500 SVC
100 BHD2,320.95000 SVC
250 BHD5,802.37500 SVC
500 BHD11,604.75000 SVC
1000 BHD23,209.50000 SVC
2000 BHD46,419.00000 SVC
5000 BHD116,047.50000 SVC
10000 BHD232,095.00000 SVC