10 thousand Salvadoran colóns to Bulgarian levs

Convert SVC to BGN at the real exchange rate

₡1.000 SVC = лв0.2132 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SVC to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BGN
1 SVC to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21320.2132
Low0.20450.1997
Average0.20840.2043
Change2.93%6.72%
View full history

1 SVC to BGN stats

The performance of SVC to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2132 and a 30 day low of 0.2045. This means the 30 day average was 0.2084. The change for SVC to BGN was 2.93.

The performance of SVC to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2132 and a 90 day low of 0.1997. This means the 90 day average was 0.2043. The change for SVC to BGN was 6.72.

Track market ratesView SVC to BGN chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.04988.5931.6090.8321.41119.0061.788
1 USD0.954184.4951.5350.7941.34618.1271.705
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2150.02
1 AUD0.6210.65255.05310.5170.87711.8111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colóns

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Bulgarian Lev
1 SVC0.21315 BGN
5 SVC1.06577 BGN
10 SVC2.13154 BGN
20 SVC4.26308 BGN
50 SVC10.65770 BGN
100 SVC21.31540 BGN
250 SVC53.28850 BGN
500 SVC106.57700 BGN
1000 SVC213.15400 BGN
2000 SVC426.30800 BGN
5000 SVC1,065.77000 BGN
10000 SVC2,131.54000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Salvadoran Colón
1 BGN4.69144 SVC
5 BGN23.45720 SVC
10 BGN46.91440 SVC
20 BGN93.82880 SVC
50 BGN234.57200 SVC
100 BGN469.14400 SVC
250 BGN1,172.86000 SVC
500 BGN2,345.72000 SVC
1000 BGN4,691.44000 SVC
2000 BGN9,382.88000 SVC
5000 BGN23,457.20000 SVC
10000 BGN46,914.40000 SVC