5 Bulgarian levs to Salvadoran colóns

Convert BGN to SVC at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ₡4.732 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:18
BGN to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SVC
1 BGN to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.88945.0066
Low4.71004.7100
Average4.80794.9018
Change-2.64%-5.15%
1 BGN to SVC stats

The performance of BGN to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8894 and a 30 day low of 4.7100. This means the 30 day average was 4.8079. The change for BGN to SVC was -2.64.

The performance of BGN to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0066 and a 90 day low of 4.7100. This means the 90 day average was 4.9018. The change for BGN to SVC was -5.15.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Salvadoran Colón
1 BGN4.73242 SVC
5 BGN23.66210 SVC
10 BGN47.32420 SVC
20 BGN94.64840 SVC
50 BGN236.62100 SVC
100 BGN473.24200 SVC
250 BGN1,183.10500 SVC
500 BGN2,366.21000 SVC
1000 BGN4,732.42000 SVC
2000 BGN9,464.84000 SVC
5000 BGN23,662.10000 SVC
10000 BGN47,324.20000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Bulgarian Lev
1 SVC0.21131 BGN
5 SVC1.05655 BGN
10 SVC2.11309 BGN
20 SVC4.22618 BGN
50 SVC10.56545 BGN
100 SVC21.13090 BGN
250 SVC52.82725 BGN
500 SVC105.65450 BGN
1000 SVC211.30900 BGN
2000 SVC422.61800 BGN
5000 SVC1,056.54500 BGN
10000 SVC2,113.09000 BGN