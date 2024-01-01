5 Surinamese dollars to Vietnamese dongs
Convert SRD to VND at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SRD to VND conversion chart
1 SRD = 715.22500 VND
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 SRD to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|774.1780
|863.1090
|Low
|714.5320
|714.5320
|Average
|735.9188
|793.0190
|Change
|-7.10%
|-17.13%
|View full history
1 SRD to VND stats
The performance of SRD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 774.1780 and a 30 day low of 714.5320. This means the 30 day average was 735.9188. The change for SRD to VND was -7.10.
The performance of SRD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 863.1090 and a 90 day low of 714.5320. This means the 90 day average was 793.0190. The change for SRD to VND was -17.13.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Surinamese dollars to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 SRD
|715.22500 VND
|5 SRD
|3,576.12500 VND
|10 SRD
|7,152.25000 VND
|20 SRD
|14,304.50000 VND
|50 SRD
|35,761.25000 VND
|100 SRD
|71,522.50000 VND
|250 SRD
|178,806.25000 VND
|500 SRD
|357,612.50000 VND
|1000 SRD
|715,225.00000 VND
|2000 SRD
|1,430,450.00000 VND
|5000 SRD
|3,576,125.00000 VND
|10000 SRD
|7,152,250.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Surinamese Dollar
|1000 VND
|1.39816 SRD
|2000 VND
|2.79632 SRD
|5000 VND
|6.99080 SRD
|10000 VND
|13.98160 SRD
|20000 VND
|27.96320 SRD
|50000 VND
|69.90800 SRD
|100000 VND
|139.81600 SRD
|200000 VND
|279.63200 SRD
|500000 VND
|699.08000 SRD
|1000000 VND
|1,398.16000 SRD
|2000000 VND
|2,796.32000 SRD
|5000000 VND
|6,990.80000 SRD