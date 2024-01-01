1 Surinamese dollar to Norwegian kroner

Convert SRD to NOK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = kr0.3123 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:54
SRD to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NOK
1 SRD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33440.3727
Low0.30860.3086
Average0.31980.3420
Change-5.67%-13.61%
1 SRD to NOK stats

The performance of SRD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3344 and a 30 day low of 0.3086. This means the 30 day average was 0.3198. The change for SRD to NOK was -5.67.

The performance of SRD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3727 and a 90 day low of 0.3086. This means the 90 day average was 0.3420. The change for SRD to NOK was -13.61.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 SRD0.31228 NOK
5 SRD1.56138 NOK
10 SRD3.12276 NOK
20 SRD6.24552 NOK
50 SRD15.61380 NOK
100 SRD31.22760 NOK
250 SRD78.06900 NOK
500 SRD156.13800 NOK
1000 SRD312.27600 NOK
2000 SRD624.55200 NOK
5000 SRD1,561.38000 NOK
10000 SRD3,122.76000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Surinamese Dollar
1 NOK3.20229 SRD
5 NOK16.01145 SRD
10 NOK32.02290 SRD
20 NOK64.04580 SRD
50 NOK160.11450 SRD
100 NOK320.22900 SRD
250 NOK800.57250 SRD
500 NOK1,601.14500 SRD
1000 NOK3,202.29000 SRD
2000 NOK6,404.58000 SRD
5000 NOK16,011.45000 SRD
10000 NOK32,022.90000 SRD