50 Norwegian kroner to Surinamese dollars

Convert NOK to SRD at the real exchange rate

50 nok
131.92 srd

kr1.000 NOK = $2.638 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.86593.1003
Low2.62752.6275
Average2.72862.9048
Change-7.94%-14.90%
View full history

1 NOK to SRD stats

The performance of NOK to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8659 and a 30 day low of 2.6275. This means the 30 day average was 2.7286. The change for NOK to SRD was -7.94.

The performance of NOK to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1003 and a 90 day low of 2.6275. This means the 90 day average was 2.9048. The change for NOK to SRD was -14.90.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Surinamese Dollar
1 NOK2.63845 SRD
5 NOK13.19225 SRD
10 NOK26.38450 SRD
20 NOK52.76900 SRD
50 NOK131.92250 SRD
100 NOK263.84500 SRD
250 NOK659.61250 SRD
500 NOK1,319.22500 SRD
1000 NOK2,638.45000 SRD
2000 NOK5,276.90000 SRD
5000 NOK13,192.25000 SRD
10000 NOK26,384.50000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 SRD0.37901 NOK
5 SRD1.89505 NOK
10 SRD3.79010 NOK
20 SRD7.58020 NOK
50 SRD18.95050 NOK
100 SRD37.90100 NOK
250 SRD94.75250 NOK
500 SRD189.50500 NOK
1000 SRD379.01000 NOK
2000 SRD758.02000 NOK
5000 SRD1,895.05000 NOK
10000 SRD3,790.10000 NOK