5 Surinamese dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert SRD to ISK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = kr3.935 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:26
SRD to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 SRD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.20804.7951
Low3.83823.8382
Average4.00214.3594
Change-6.07%-16.42%
1 SRD to ISK stats

The performance of SRD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2080 and a 30 day low of 3.8382. This means the 30 day average was 4.0021. The change for SRD to ISK was -6.07.

The performance of SRD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7951 and a 90 day low of 3.8382. This means the 90 day average was 4.3594. The change for SRD to ISK was -16.42.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9551.5361.3960.79584.51218.101
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1411.0370.5962.77113.444
1 EUR1.0471.4111.6091.4620.83288.51418.958
1 AUD0.6510.8760.62110.9090.51755.00511.781

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 SRD3.93519 ISK
5 SRD19.67595 ISK
10 SRD39.35190 ISK
20 SRD78.70380 ISK
50 SRD196.75950 ISK
100 SRD393.51900 ISK
250 SRD983.79750 ISK
500 SRD1,967.59500 ISK
1000 SRD3,935.19000 ISK
2000 SRD7,870.38000 ISK
5000 SRD19,675.95000 ISK
10000 SRD39,351.90000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Surinamese Dollar
1 ISK0.25412 SRD
5 ISK1.27058 SRD
10 ISK2.54117 SRD
20 ISK5.08234 SRD
50 ISK12.70585 SRD
100 ISK25.41170 SRD
250 ISK63.52925 SRD
500 ISK127.05850 SRD
1000 ISK254.11700 SRD
2000 ISK508.23400 SRD
5000 ISK1,270.58500 SRD
10000 ISK2,541.17000 SRD