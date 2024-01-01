5 Icelandic krónas to Surinamese dollars

Convert ISK to SRD at the real exchange rate

5 isk
1.05 srd

kr1.000 ISK = $0.2095 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21950.2406
Low0.20730.2073
Average0.21470.2249
Change-4.50%-12.95%
1 ISK to SRD stats

The performance of ISK to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2195 and a 30 day low of 0.2073. This means the 30 day average was 0.2147. The change for ISK to SRD was -4.50.

The performance of ISK to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2406 and a 90 day low of 0.2073. This means the 90 day average was 0.2249. The change for ISK to SRD was -12.95.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Surinamese Dollar
1 ISK0.20947 SRD
5 ISK1.04734 SRD
10 ISK2.09467 SRD
20 ISK4.18934 SRD
50 ISK10.47335 SRD
100 ISK20.94670 SRD
250 ISK52.36675 SRD
500 ISK104.73350 SRD
1000 ISK209.46700 SRD
2000 ISK418.93400 SRD
5000 ISK1,047.33500 SRD
10000 ISK2,094.67000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 SRD4.77401 ISK
5 SRD23.87005 ISK
10 SRD47.74010 ISK
20 SRD95.48020 ISK
50 SRD238.70050 ISK
100 SRD477.40100 ISK
250 SRD1,193.50250 ISK
500 SRD2,387.00500 ISK
1000 SRD4,774.01000 ISK
2000 SRD9,548.02000 ISK
5000 SRD23,870.05000 ISK
10000 SRD47,740.10000 ISK