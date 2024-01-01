10 Surinamese dollars to Hungarian forints

Convert SRD to HUF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = Ft11.09 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:18
SRD to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

HUF
1 SRD to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.383612.3951
Low10.790110.7901
Average11.010411.6041
Change-1.31%-8.77%
1 SRD to HUF stats

The performance of SRD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.3836 and a 30 day low of 10.7901. This means the 30 day average was 11.0104. The change for SRD to HUF was -1.31.

The performance of SRD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.3951 and a 90 day low of 10.7901. This means the 90 day average was 11.6041. The change for SRD to HUF was -8.77.

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 SRD11.08640 HUF
5 SRD55.43200 HUF
10 SRD110.86400 HUF
20 SRD221.72800 HUF
50 SRD554.32000 HUF
100 SRD1,108.64000 HUF
250 SRD2,771.60000 HUF
500 SRD5,543.20000 HUF
1000 SRD11,086.40000 HUF
2000 SRD22,172.80000 HUF
5000 SRD55,432.00000 HUF
10000 SRD110,864.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Surinamese Dollar
2000 HUF180.40180 SRD
5000 HUF451.00450 SRD
10000 HUF902.00900 SRD
15000 HUF1,353.01350 SRD
20000 HUF1,804.01800 SRD
30000 HUF2,706.02700 SRD
40000 HUF3,608.03600 SRD
50000 HUF4,510.04500 SRD
60000 HUF5,412.05400 SRD
100000 HUF9,020.09000 SRD
150000 HUF13,530.13500 SRD
200000 HUF18,040.18000 SRD