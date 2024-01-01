2,000 Surinamese dollars to Egyptian pounds

Convert SRD to EGP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = E£1.401 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 SRD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.48701.6859
Low1.39131.3913
Average1.42531.5479
Change-5.06%-16.86%
View full history

1 SRD to EGP stats

The performance of SRD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4870 and a 30 day low of 1.3913. This means the 30 day average was 1.4253. The change for SRD to EGP was -5.06.

The performance of SRD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6859 and a 90 day low of 1.3913. This means the 90 day average was 1.5479. The change for SRD to EGP was -16.86.

Track market ratesView SRD to EGP chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3470.9561.5391.3970.79584.51718.117
1 SGD0.74210.7091.1421.0370.5962.73813.448
1 EUR1.0461.4111.611.4620.83288.44318.958
1 AUD0.650.8750.62110.9080.51754.92411.773

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 SRD1.40140 EGP
5 SRD7.00700 EGP
10 SRD14.01400 EGP
20 SRD28.02800 EGP
50 SRD70.07000 EGP
100 SRD140.14000 EGP
250 SRD350.35000 EGP
500 SRD700.70000 EGP
1000 SRD1,401.40000 EGP
2000 SRD2,802.80000 EGP
5000 SRD7,007.00000 EGP
10000 SRD14,014.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Surinamese Dollar
1 EGP0.71357 SRD
5 EGP3.56785 SRD
10 EGP7.13571 SRD
20 EGP14.27142 SRD
50 EGP35.67855 SRD
100 EGP71.35710 SRD
250 EGP178.39275 SRD
500 EGP356.78550 SRD
1000 EGP713.57100 SRD
2000 EGP1,427.14200 SRD
5000 EGP3,567.85500 SRD
10000 EGP7,135.71000 SRD