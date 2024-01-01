5,000 Surinamese dollars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert SRD to CRC at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ₡14.39 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:00
SRD to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CRC
1 SRD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.704818.1786
Low14.308714.3087
Average14.876816.4262
Change-7.93%-20.83%
1 SRD to CRC stats

The performance of SRD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.7048 and a 30 day low of 14.3087. This means the 30 day average was 14.8768. The change for SRD to CRC was -7.93.

The performance of SRD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.1786 and a 90 day low of 14.3087. This means the 90 day average was 16.4262. The change for SRD to CRC was -20.83.

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 SRD14.39210 CRC
5 SRD71.96050 CRC
10 SRD143.92100 CRC
20 SRD287.84200 CRC
50 SRD719.60500 CRC
100 SRD1,439.21000 CRC
250 SRD3,598.02500 CRC
500 SRD7,196.05000 CRC
1000 SRD14,392.10000 CRC
2000 SRD28,784.20000 CRC
5000 SRD71,960.50000 CRC
10000 SRD143,921.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Surinamese Dollar
1 CRC0.06948 SRD
5 CRC0.34741 SRD
10 CRC0.69483 SRD
20 CRC1.38965 SRD
50 CRC3.47413 SRD
100 CRC6.94825 SRD
250 CRC17.37063 SRD
500 CRC34.74125 SRD
1000 CRC69.48250 SRD
2000 CRC138.96500 SRD
5000 CRC347.41250 SRD
10000 CRC694.82500 SRD